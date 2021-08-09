Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SPC’s chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree regarding the appointment of the Chairman of the Sharjah Petroleum Council (SPC).

Emiri Decree No.26 of 2021 says that Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi will be appointed as Chairman of the Petroleum Council in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.