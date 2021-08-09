UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Issues Decree Appointing SPC’s Vice Chairman

Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree regarding the appointment of the Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Petroleum Council (SPC).

Emiri Decree No.

27 of 2021 says that Sheikh Muhammad bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi shall be appointed as Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Petroleum Council (SPC), and shall be promoted to the rank of Head of the Department.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities are required to implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

