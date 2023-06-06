Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinary session of SCC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree with regard to dissolving the fourth ordinary session of the tenth legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC).

The Decree stipulates that the fourth ordinary session of the tenth legislative term of the SCC be dissolved after completing the consideration of the agenda for the meeting on Thursday, 15th June.