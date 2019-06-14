Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients Friends House

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to establish a new charity foundation named Patients Friends House in the Emirate of Sharjah, PFH.

Under the decree No. (18) of 2019, PFH is established as a non-governmental, non-profit, fully independent foundation. The decree also stipulates that the headquarters of the foundation is to be in the city of Sharjah with the possibility of having other branches inside and outside the Emirate by a resolution of its board of directors.

In order to achieve its goals, the decree stipulates that the foundation be specialised in raising public awareness towards the importance of community involvement in financial and moral support to patients in general and specifically those with chronic and terminal diseases.

The foundation will also be specialised in providing and maintaining prosthetic and aiding equipment to the patients and helping them familiarise with these equipment in coordination with relevant local, regional and international entities.

The foundation will also be specialised in holding recreational and educational events for the patients and supporting entities that provide services to these patients.

It will also be specialised in promoting and supporting fundraising and charity initiatives of individuals and entities that aim to support these patients in collaboration with relevant entities, in addition to any other specialities as deemed fit by the Ruler of Sharjah or the Executive Council of the Emirate.

Financially, the foundation shall have the self-funding revenues of its investments as well as grants and charities that fall within its specialities and as approved by the board of directors in addition to any other sources approved by the Ruler of Sharjah or the Executive Council of the Emirate.

The decree also stipulates that the foundation is exempted of all local governmental taxes and fees, except consumption fees.

As per the decree, all the assets, rights, commitments and employees of Patients Friends Committee in Sharjah are to be transferred to the new foundation.

This decree replaces the administrative decision number (9) of 2006 of establishing the Patients Friends Committee keeping all of its related laws, regulations and executive decisions effective until further modifications or replacements are issued.

This decree shall come into force as of the date of its issuance, and the concerned parties shall implement it each in their respective fields and shall be published in the Official Gazette.