Sharjah Ruler Issues Decree For Municipal Councils To Convene

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree for municipal councils to convene

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree inviting the emirate's Municipal Councils to convene for their first ordinary session of the fifteenth annual chapter.

Emiri Decree No.

25 of 2019 stipulates that the municipal councils in the Emirate of Sharjah shall be invited to convene their first ordinary session of their fifteenth annual term, on Sunday, 16 Muharram 1441 AH, corresponding to 15th September 2019, each at its headquarters.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

