Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming 10th legislative term of SCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has issued Emiri Decree to form Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, of 10th legislative term.

Emiri Decree No.

(27) of 2019 stipulates the formation of Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, of 10th legislative term from 50 members as follows: 18 members in Sharjah, two in Al Hamriyah, six in Al Dhaid, two in Al Bataeh, two in Mleiha, four in Al Madam, six in Kalba, another six in Khorfakkan, and four members in Dibba Al Hisn.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.