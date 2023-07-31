Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media Council

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2023) SHARJAH, 31st July, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. (52) of 2023 to form the Sharjah Media Council (SMC).

According to the Decree, the SMC will be chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and will include the following members:

- Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City - Free Zone Authority (Shams).

- Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).

- Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).



- Yaqoub Al Mansoori, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC).

- Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of Sharjah Media City - Free Zone Authority (Shams).

- Salem Ali Hamad Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).

- Alya Mohammed Bu Ganem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

The council members will serve a term of four years, which may be extended for a similar period or more, from the date of their first meeting.

The council continues to conduct its work at the end of its term until a new council is appointed, and those whose membership term has expired may be re-appointed.