Sharjah Ruler issues Decree inviting SCC to convene

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree inviting the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, to convene for its second ordinary session of their 10th legislative chapter.

The Emiri Decree No.28 of 2020 stipulates that the Sharjah Consultative Council shall convene on Thursday, 1st October 2020.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.