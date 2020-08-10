Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law on establishing SGLD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Decree-Law No.6 of 2020 to establish and organise Sharjah Government Legal Department, SGLD, for legislative and legal affairs in the Emirate.

According to the Decree-Law, the Department shall enjoy the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its goals and objectives, under Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, and shall be technically independent.

The headquarters of SGLD shall be in Sharjah city and after the consent of SEC, it may set up branches in all the cities and regions of the Emirate.

The Decree-Law is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to its provisions shall be repealed.