UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Issues Decree-Law On Establishing SGLD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law on establishing SGLD

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Decree-Law No.6 of 2020 to establish and organise Sharjah Government Legal Department, SGLD, for legislative and legal affairs in the Emirate.

According to the Decree-Law, the Department shall enjoy the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its goals and objectives, under Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, and shall be technically independent.

The headquarters of SGLD shall be in Sharjah city and after the consent of SEC, it may set up branches in all the cities and regions of the Emirate.

The Decree-Law is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to its provisions shall be repealed.

Related Topics

Sharjah May 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Government Legal Department head appointed

5 minutes ago

Reforms suggested to save three trillion rupees an ..

55 minutes ago

Frustrated and disappointed but we shouldn't be me ..

1 hour ago

Tikhanovskaya's Campaign Says Ready for Long-Term ..

57 minutes ago

EU Ambassadors Hold Talks in Minsk on Presidential ..

57 minutes ago

Warsaw Refutes Minsk's Accusation of Managing Prot ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.