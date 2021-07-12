UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Decree-Law No. (2) of 2021, amending Law No. (1) of 2019 on the regulation of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).

The Decree-Law stipulates that the text of Article (4) of the referred Law No. (1) of 2019 shall be replaced by the following text: To achieve its objectives, the SBA shall exercise the following competencies: 1 - Establishing, managing and working to develop audio-visual and digital media in the emirate after approval by the Sharjah Media Council.

2 - Conducting studies and research in all media fields to serve the objectives of the authority.

3 - Carrying out all work related to visual, audio and digital media, including photography in all cities and regions of the emirate; producing, publishing, marketing, advertising and distributing media, and working on media promotion in the emirate showing aspects of development and prosperity.

4 - Concluding contracts, agreements, Memoranda of Understanding and partnerships following approval by the Sharjah Media Council and the Executive Council.

5 - Coordinating and cooperating with the official media institutions in the UAE in all fields, including broadcasting unification and participation in media coverage.

6 - Exchanging experiences with media institutions and bodies within the country and abroad.

7 - Establishing companies affiliated with the authority to achieve its objectives and serve its facilities.

9 - Any other functions assigned to the authority by the Ruler, the Executive Council or the Sharjah Media Council.

According to the Decree-Law, Watar Radio is added to the media entities affiliated to the SBA stipulated in Article (5) of Law No. (1) of 2019.

