Sharjah Ruler Issues Decree On Formation Of SMC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (33) of 2021 AD regarding the formation of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC).

The decree stipulates that the Sharjah Media Council will be formed under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and the membership of: 1. Dr. Khaled Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, "Free Zone Authority".

2. Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

3. Tariq Saeed Allay, General Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

4. Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

5. Shehab Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Media City "Free Zone Authority".

6. Alia Mohamed Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

According to the decree, the term of membership in the Council is four years, which may be extended for a similar period or periods, starting from its first meeting.

The decree is effective from the day of issuance, and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

