Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family book for citizen

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree No. (2) of 2021 regarding the regulation of the family book for citizen in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Decree stipulates the establishment of a temporary committee in the emirate called "Organising Committee of the Family Book For Citizen in the Emirate of Sharjah", affiliated with the Department of Statistics and Community Development in the emirate, and working under its supervision and the department assuming its secretariat.

The committee aims, in accordance with the Decree, to reorganise the registration of the families of the emirate’s citizens and update it to match the existing situation in response to the changes in terms of organising the registration of cities according to the administrative division of the emirate.

According to the Decree, the committee will be formed under the chairmanship of Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, with the membership of seven other members.

The term of membership in the committee is in accordance with the Decree, starting from the date of its issuance, and ending with the end of the purpose for which it was formed.

The Decree states that the committee shall have the following competence: setting the general plan for reorganising the registration of the citizens of the emirate; redistribute the citizens of the emirate to ten cities in accordance with what is specified in Article No. (7) of this Decree, while ensuring preserving the old records with the competent authority; following up the process of transferring the registration of the citizens of the emirate, and amending the status in accordance with what is approved; coordination with government agencies in the emirate to ensure that the reorganisation of the citizens’ registration family book will not affect their records in those agencies; preparing and approving the final list for registering the families of the emirate’s citizens; submitting periodic reports to the Ruler of Sharjah on the committee's work and the difficulties it faces, as well as its recommendations in this regard; in addition to any other functions assigned to the committee by the Ruler of Sharjah or the Department of Statistics and Community Development.

The new Decree also stipulates that the family book for citizen in the emirate will be distributed among ten cities, as follows: 1. Sharjah - Registration number: (301).

According to the Decree, a special family book shall be established for the city of Al Hamriya, number (310), with transferring the citizens that belong to it. The family book of Khor Kalba (308) shall be cancelled, and the registration of the citizens listed on it shall be transferred to the family book of Kalba city (305). The name of the town of Al Saja'a (312) shall be changed to the city of Al Bataeh, with transferring the family book of citizens belonging to it. The family book of the town of Margham (311) is cancelled, and the family book of the citizens listed on shall be transferred to the family book of Al-Madam (306).

In accordance with the Decree, the committee chairman issues the necessary administrative decisions to organise the committee’s work and implement the provisions of this Decree.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities are required to implement its provisions each in its respective field and shall be published in the Official Gazette.