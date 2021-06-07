UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Issues Decree On Roads And Transport Authority In The Emirate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on Roads and Transport Authority in the emirate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the transfer and appointment of the Chairman of the Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority (SRTA).

Emiri Decree No. (14) of 2021 stipulated that Eng.

Yousef Khamis Muhammad Al Othmani will be transferred from the Department of Town Planning and Survey to the Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority, and will be appointed as its Chairman with the rank of Chairman of Department on special jobs system in the Government of Sharjah. Al Othmani shall also be a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

