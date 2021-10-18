UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Issues Decree On SPA Silver Jubilee Decoration

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. (40) of 2021 regarding the Silver Jubilee Decoration for Sharjah Police academy (SPA).

The Emiri Decree stipulated that the Silver Jubilee Decoration of Sharjah Police Academy in the Emirate of Sharjah attached to this decree is approved.

The Silver Jubilee Decoration is awarded to members of the Academy's board of Directors, its former and current military and civilian employees approved by the Academy's Board Chairman.

This Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

