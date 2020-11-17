Sharjah Ruler issues Decree organising Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No.33 of 2020 regarding the organisation of Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped in the emirate of Sharjah.

The Decree stipulates that a club specialising in sports, cultural and societal affairs for people with disabilities shall be established in the emirate called: "Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped", which has legal personality and full capacity to carry out the necessary legal actions to achieve its various goals and objectives, as well as exercise its competences. It follows the Sports Council and works under its supervision.

The Club’s headquarters shall be based in the city of Sharjah and upon the approval of the Sharjah Sport Council, SSC, it may establish branches within and outside the Emirate.

Pursuant to the Emiri Decree, Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped aims to spread the culture of practicing sports for people with disabilities, educating society about its importance; promote the social integration for people with disabilities; enhance the emirate’s position in the field of sports for people with disabilities, both internally and externally; serve the sports sector in all aspects and develop the sports activities for people with disabilities in the emirate in accordance with best practices; as well as empower the national competencies.

As per the Emiri Decree, the chairperson, vice chairman, and a number of members of the board of directors shall be appointed by a decision issued by the Ruler of Sharjah or his representative.

The Decree specified the term of membership in the board to be four years, starting from its first meeting, and it may be extended for a similar period or periods. The board shall continue to conduct its business upon the expiry of its term until a new board is appointed and it is permissible to reappoint those whose membership has expired.

The Club shall have well-qualified executive director with experience in the sports and cultural field, who shall be appointed by a decision of the council after the approval of the sports council, and the council defines its powers and tasks and is accountable to it.

The Emiri Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to its provisions shall be repealed.