Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah Islamic Affairs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Decree-Law No. (3) of 2020 on the organisation of the Department of Islamic Affairs in the emirate of Sharjah.

The Decree stipulates that the department will have full rights and eligibility to take lawful actions to achieve its goals and purposes, and it will follow the central government of the emirate of Sharjah.

The headquarters of the department would be in the city of Sharjah. Further branches throughout the emirate can be opened after obtaining the approval of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC.

The department aims to achieve: 1. Maintaining the Islamic culture and identity of the community.

2. Focusing on developing the means and methods of spreading Islamic message.

3. Constructing and maintaining mosques and promoting their social role.

4. Organising fundraising and charity events to encourage community members to perform their Zakat.

The Decree allocated the following financial sources to the department: 1. Governmental allocations.

The Decree stipulates that the department is exempt of all taxes and local governmental fees of all kinds except the consumption related fees.

The Decree also cancelled Law no. (2) of 2020, organising the Department of Islamic Affairs in the emirate of Sharjah.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.