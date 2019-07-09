Sharjah Ruler issues Decree restructuring SUPC’s Board

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree on restructuring the board of Directors of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC).

The Emiri Decree No. (20) of 2019 stipulates that the new Board of Directors of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council will be under the chairmanship of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, and the membership of Salah Butti Obaid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor of Sharjah Planning and Survey Department, as the vice chairman; Dr. Rashid Obaid Jumaa Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA); Khalid Butti Obaid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Directorate of Town Planning and Survey (DTPS); Yousuf Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA); and Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW).

According to the Emiri Decree, Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Sultan Al Ali will be authorised to exercise his powers and responsibilities as the Secretary-General of the Council.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field. It shall be also published in the official gazette.