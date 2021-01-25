Sharjah Ruler issues Decree to amend several EPAA bodies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree No. (1) for the year 2021 regarding the addition and amendment of some specialised bodies affiliated to the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA).

The Emiri Decree stipulates that the Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre, Al Hamriyah Mangroves Reserve, and Ghalil Al Sabt Reserve are to be added to the specialised bodies of the EPAA.

The Decree also renamed the Al Bardi Park to become Sharjah Safari, and Alqurm Protected Area to become Khorkalba Mangroves Centre.

The Emiri Decree included the following centres under the name "Desert Park Centres": 1. Arabia's Wildlife Centre 2. The Natural History and Botanical Museum 3. Children's farm 4. Islamic Botanical Garden The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities are required to implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.