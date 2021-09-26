UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree Adding SADDASAR To University Of Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 02:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree adding SADDASAR to University of Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree adding the Sharjah Award for the Best Doctoral Dissertations in the Administrative Sciences in the Arab Region (SADDASAR) to University of Sharjah (UoS).

The Emiri Decree No.37 of 2021 stipulates that Award shall be attached to the University of Sharjah as of its date, and be reorganised and developed to serve the achievement of its objectives by a decision of the University President based on the presentation of the Director and the approval of the board of Trustees.

All material and moral rights, obligations, assets of the Award shall be transferred to the university from the date of this Decree.

The Decree is effective from the day of issuance, and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

