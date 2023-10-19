Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Sectary-General of Holy Quran Academy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree No. 42 of 2023, appointing Abdullah Al Hosani as the Sectary-General of the Holy Quran academy (HQA) in Sharjah.

According to the Decree, Abdullah Al Hosani will be transferred from the Department of Islamic Affairs, assuming the role of Secretary-General of the Academy with the rank of Director of a Department under the Special Jobs System in Sharjah Government.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance, and all concerned authorities must implement it, each within its jurisdiction and shall be published in the Official Gazette.