UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree Appointing SSC’s Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 02:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing SSC’s chairman

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing the chairman of the Sharjah sports Council, SSC.

Emiri Decree No.

14 of 2020 stipulates that Issa Hilal Al Hazami shall be appointed as the Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council.

An Emiri Decree shall be issued later to form the Sharjah Sports Council in its new session.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.

Related Topics

Sports Sharjah 2020 From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Administrative Decision formi ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt hints at opening of restaurants, marri ..

20 minutes ago

UVAS syndicate approves Rs.2.398 billion budget

40 minutes ago

TECNO’s #GiveMe5withSpark5 Challenge Breaks A Re ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan team reaches Derby

45 minutes ago

NAB court summons Shehbaz Sharif for indictment

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.