Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing SSC’s chairman

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing the chairman of the Sharjah sports Council, SSC.

Emiri Decree No.

14 of 2020 stipulates that Issa Hilal Al Hazami shall be appointed as the Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council.

An Emiri Decree shall be issued later to form the Sharjah Sports Council in its new session.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.