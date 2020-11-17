UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree Establishing Khorfakkan Club For The Disabled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to establish the Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, to be specialised in sports, cultural and societal affairs for people with disabilities.

According to the Emiri Decree No.32 of 2020, the Club shall enjoy the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its goals and various objectives, under the supervision of the Sharjah Sports Council, SSC.

The club’s headquarters shall be based in the Khorfakkan and may establish branches within and outside the Emirate and upon the approval of the SSC.

The club aims to spread the culture of practicing sports for people with disabilities, educating society about its importance; promote the social integration for people with disabilities; enhance the emirate’s position in the field of sports for people with disabilities, both internally and externally; serve the sports sector in all aspects and develop the sports activities for people with disabilities in the emirate in accordance with best practices; as well as empower the national competencies.

As per the Emiri Decree, the chairperson, vice chairman, and a number of members shall be appointed by a decision issued by the Ruler of Sharjah or his representative.

Pursuant to the Emiri Decree, the term of membership in the Club will be four years, starting from its first meeting. The members shall continue to fulfill their roles at the end of their terms until new council are appointed and it is permissible to reappoint those whose membership has expired.

The Council undertakes the activities of the Club, and works to achieve its goals, taking into account the rules and regulations issued by the Sports Council.

The Club shall have an executive director with experience in the sports and cultural field, who shall be appointed by a decision of the council after the approval of the sports council, and the council defines its powers and tasks and is accountable to it.

Based on the proposal of the council and the approval of the sports council, the organisational structure of the club is issued by a decision of the Chairman of Sports Council.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities shall implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to its provisions shall be repealed.

