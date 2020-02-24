Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing AIIID

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to establish the Authority of Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development, AIIID, in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Emiri Decree No.

6 of 2020 stipulates that AIIID is a government entity which enjoys the legal personality and the legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and carry out its functions.

Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.