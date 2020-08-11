UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree Establishing Al Bustan Suburb Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing Al Bustan Suburb Council

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 23 of 2020, establishing Al Bustan Suburb Council, BSC, in Al Dhaid.

The Emiri Decree stipulates that Al Bustan Suburb Council shall be established with 12 members.

As per the Emiri Decree, the chairperson and vice chairman shall be appointed in the first meeting of the council from among the members by consensus or by direct secret ballot. The vice chairman shall replace the chairperson in all his responsibilities and duties during his absence.

Their term shall be appointed in accordance with the executive regulations of the suburbs and villages councils.

Pursuant to the Decision, the term of membership in the council will be four years, starting from its first meeting. The members shall continue to fulfill their roles at the end of their terms until new council are appointed and it is permissible to reappoint those whose membership has expired.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.

Related Topics

Sharjah 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

11 seconds ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.