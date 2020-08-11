Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing Al Bustan Suburb Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 23 of 2020, establishing Al Bustan Suburb Council, BSC, in Al Dhaid.

The Emiri Decree stipulates that Al Bustan Suburb Council shall be established with 12 members.

As per the Emiri Decree, the chairperson and vice chairman shall be appointed in the first meeting of the council from among the members by consensus or by direct secret ballot. The vice chairman shall replace the chairperson in all his responsibilities and duties during his absence.

Their term shall be appointed in accordance with the executive regulations of the suburbs and villages councils.

Pursuant to the Decision, the term of membership in the council will be four years, starting from its first meeting. The members shall continue to fulfill their roles at the end of their terms until new council are appointed and it is permissible to reappoint those whose membership has expired.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.