Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree For Municipal Councils To Convene

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree for municipal councils to convene

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree, inviting municipal councils in the Emirate to convene the first ordinary session of the sixteenth annual chapter.

Emiri Decree No. 27 of 2020 stipulates that municipal councils in the Emirate of Sharjah are invited to convene the first ordinary session of the sixteenth annual chapter on 20th September, each in their headquarters.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

