Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree forming Dibba Al Hisn Council

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree, forming Dibba Al Hisn Council in the city of Dibba Al Hisn.

Emiri Decree No. 24 of 2020 stipulates the formation of Dibba Al Hisn Council with the membership of 15 members.

According to the Decree, the council shall elect a chairman and vice-chairman from among the members at its first meeting, and that the election shall be by consensus or by secret ballot. The vice-chairman shall replace the chairman in all the responsibilities and duties during the chairman’s absence.

The term period is determined by the executive regulations of districts and villages councils.

Pursuant to the Decree, the term of memberships will be four renewable years. The members shall continue to fulfill their roles to the end of their terms until new members are appointed.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.