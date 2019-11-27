Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree inviting SCC to convene

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has issued an Emiri Decree inviting the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, to convene for the first ordinary session of 10th legislative term.

Emiri Decree No. (28) of 2019 stipulates that the Sharjah Consultative Council in the Emirate of Sharjah shall be invited to convene the first ordinary session of their 10th legislative term, on Thursday, 5th December 2019.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.