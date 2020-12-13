UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree On Appointing Chairman Of SEWA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on appointing Chairman of SEWA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing a Chairman for Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

Decree No.

37 of 2020 stipulates that Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi will be appointed as Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, on the system of private jobs in Sharjah Government, as of its date.

The Emiri Decree is effective from the date of issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field. It shall be published in the Official Gazette.

