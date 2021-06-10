UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree On Dissolving SCC's Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SCC's session

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to dissolve the second ordinary session of the 10th Legislative Chapter of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC).

Emiri Decree No.15 of 2021 stipulates the dissolving of the second ordinary session of the 10th Legislative Chapter of the Sharjah Consultative Council after completing the agenda of Thursday session on 17th June, 2021.

Related Topics

Sharjah June

Recent Stories

Algeria to elect parliament amid protest movement ..

4 minutes ago

Celtic appoint Ange Postecoglou as manager: club

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares down at close

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, Uzbekistan Cooperation in SCO highlighte ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Authority for Identity begins first phase ..

22 minutes ago

15 more die of coronavirus in KP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.