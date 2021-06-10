(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to dissolve the second ordinary session of the 10th Legislative Chapter of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC).

Emiri Decree No.15 of 2021 stipulates the dissolving of the second ordinary session of the 10th Legislative Chapter of the Sharjah Consultative Council after completing the agenda of Thursday session on 17th June, 2021.