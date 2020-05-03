UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree On Dissolving SCC's Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SCC's session

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree to dissolve the First ordinary session of the 10th Legislative Chapter of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC.

Emiri Decree No. 8 of 2020 stipulates the dissolving of the First ordinary session of the 10th Legislative Chapter of the Sharjah Consultative Council on Monday, 4th May, 2020.

According to the Decree, the Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council shall implement this Decree.

