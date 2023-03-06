Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, government nurseries of SEC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 10 of 2023, which states that the Early Childhood Department (ECD) and government nurseries under the Sharjah education Council (SEC) in the Emirate will be annexed to the Sharjah Education Academy, effective immediately.

As per the Decree, all assets, financial allocations, rights, and obligations of the ECD and government nurseries from the SEC will be transferred to the Sharjah Education Academy. Additionally, the employees of the ECD and government nurseries will be transferred from the SEC to the Sharjah Education Academy, along with their grades and financial allocations.

The Sharjah Education academy is required to propose amendments to the ECD and government nurseries in accordance with its organisational structure and technical and administrative needs.