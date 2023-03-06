UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree On ECD, Government Nurseries Of SEC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, government nurseries of SEC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 10 of 2023, which states that the Early Childhood Department (ECD) and government nurseries under the Sharjah education Council (SEC) in the Emirate will be annexed to the Sharjah Education Academy, effective immediately.

As per the Decree, all assets, financial allocations, rights, and obligations of the ECD and government nurseries from the SEC will be transferred to the Sharjah Education Academy. Additionally, the employees of the ECD and government nurseries will be transferred from the SEC to the Sharjah Education Academy, along with their grades and financial allocations.

The Sharjah Education academy is required to propose amendments to the ECD and government nurseries in accordance with its organisational structure and technical and administrative needs.

Related Topics

Education Sharjah All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharjah Education Council

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps ..

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps to advance sustainable develop ..

1 hour ago
 Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhanc ..

Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhance customer service

1 hour ago
 Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition ann ..

Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition announced

1 hour ago
 Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand ..

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand Prix of Formula 1

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.