Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new logo

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (6) of 2021 on the new logo of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC).

The new Emiri Decree stipulates that the Sharjah Consultative Council shall adopt its approved logo, being drawn to represent the design of the dome of the Council’s main building, with a broad base at the bottom of the dome, with the wording appearing on it, "Consultative Council of Sharjah."

Upon the new Emiri Decree, the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will use its new logo in the official documents and records, as well as all matters related to its activities.

According to the decree, it is prohibited to use the logo of the Sharjah Consultative Council without the Council’s permission, whether for commercial, personal, or any other purposes, except with the approval of the Council.

The Emiri Decree stipulates the administrative penalties and sanctions for violating the provisions of this Decree.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance, and other competent authorities are required to implement its provisions, each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette