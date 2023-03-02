UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree On SRTIP 'Free Zone Authority'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 02:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree organising the management of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) “Free Zone Authority.

According to the decree, the SRTIP "Free Zone Authority" will be managed by a board of directors, which will be formed by a decision of the President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), after the approval of the university's Board of Trustees.

In her capacity as President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi is appointed as Chairperson of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) “Free Zone Authority” and Chairperson of its Board of Directors.

