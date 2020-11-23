Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the organisation of Sharjah Ladies Club, SLC.

Decree No. 35 of 2020 stipulates that SLC shall have a legal personality and full capacity to carry out the necessary legal actions to achieve its various goals and objectives, as well as exercise its competences. It follows the chairperson and works under SLC chairperson’s supervision.

The Club’s headquarters shall be based in the city of Sharjah and upon the approval of the chairperson, it may establish branches within and outside the Emirate.

Pursuant to the Decree, SLC aims to provide the best entertainment services and cultural, educational, health and sports activities for women. The Club is concerned with women affairs at the local, regional and international levels, and empowers national competencies and develops human capital in various fields that serve women.

As per the Emiri Decree, SLC shall have the proper specialisations to achieve its objectives, including drawing up general policies and developing strategic plans related to the Club, as well as organising and hosting events, awards and conferences.

Moreover, the Club shall be commissioned to organise training programmes, provide cultural, educational, entertainment, sports and health activities for women through the Club's facilities.

It will also be responsible for exploring all capabilities and requirements necessary to encourage and qualify women in the Emirate to practice the activities provided by the Club.

According to the Decree, the chairperson, by a decision, shall appoint a person to manage the Club. The decision determines the person’s financial and occupational degree, and shall be assisted in this regard by a sufficient number of administrative and technical staff, who will help manage the Club’s affairs and take the necessary decisions to achieve its goals.

The financial resources of the Club will consist of governmental support, self-revenue for the Club as a result of exercising its goals, proceeds from the investment of the Club’s funds, and any other resources approved by the chairperson. The Club is exempt from all taxes and local government fees of all forms and types, except for consumer fees.

The Emiri Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities shall implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to its provisions shall be repealed.