Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree promoting Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree promoting Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau to the rank of Director-General.

Emiri Decree No. 32 of 2021 is effective from the date of issuance, and other competent authorities shall implement its provision, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.