Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree restructuring SEC

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2023) SHARJAH, 15th May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the restructuring of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah be reconstituted from the following departments, bodies and councils:

1. Office of His Highness the Ruler

2. Emiri Diwan

3. Sharjah Government Legal Department

4. Sharjah Police Headquarters

5. Department of Public Works

6. Department of Town Planning and Survey

7. Economic Development Department

8. Department of Culture

9. The Social Services Department

10.

Department of Agriculture and Livestock

11. Department of Civil Aviation

12. Department of Government Relations

13. Central Finance Department

14. Department of Statistics and Community Development

15. Directorate of Human Resources

16. Department of Municipalities Affairs

17. Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs.

18. Sharjah Media Council.

19. Bureau of Federal Affairs

20. Commerce and Tourism Development Authority

21. Environment and Protected Areas Authority

22. Sharjah Health Authority

23. Sharjah Fisheries Authority

24. Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.

25. Roads and Transport Authority

