Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree Restructuring SEC
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 06:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2023) SHARJAH, 15th May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the restructuring of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.
The decree stipulated that the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah be reconstituted from the following departments, bodies and councils:
1. Office of His Highness the Ruler
2. Emiri Diwan
3. Sharjah Government Legal Department
4. Sharjah Police Headquarters
5. Department of Public Works
6. Department of Town Planning and Survey
7. Economic Development Department
8. Department of Culture
9. The Social Services Department
10.
Department of Agriculture and Livestock
11. Department of Civil Aviation
12. Department of Government Relations
13. Central Finance Department
14. Department of Statistics and Community Development
15. Directorate of Human Resources
16. Department of Municipalities Affairs
17. Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs.
18. Sharjah Media Council.
19. Bureau of Federal Affairs
20. Commerce and Tourism Development Authority
21. Environment and Protected Areas Authority
22. Sharjah Health Authority
23. Sharjah Fisheries Authority
24. Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.
25. Roads and Transport Authority