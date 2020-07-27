Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree restructuring SEC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree No. 20 of 2020 amending Emiri Decree No. 11 of 2019 regarding the restructuring of the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC.

The decree stipulated that Sharjah Seaports and Customs Department in the Emiri Decree No. 11 of 2019 will become to Sharjah Seaports, Customs & Free Zones Authority, SSCFZA.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.