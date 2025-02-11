Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree To Establish Sharjah Design Centre
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to establish and organise the Sharjah Design Centre (SDC).
The Decree stipulates the establishment of a centre in the emirate named "Sharjah Design Centre," which will have a legal personality and full capacity to conduct the necessary legal actions to achieve its goals and exercise its functions.
It will enjoy financial and administrative independence, and its ownership will belong to the Government of the emirate. The centre is designated in English as "Sharjah Design Centre" and abbreviated as "SDC".
According to the Decree, the main headquarters of the centre will be located in the Sharjah Creative Quarter within the University City of Sharjah, and branches may be established in other cities and regions of the emirate by a decision from the Ruler.
1. Celebrating culture, creativity, and innovation in prototype design and manufacturing in the UAE and region.
2. Supporting design and manufacturing by enhancing entrepreneurship and using design as an economic driver.
3. Integrating innovation and excellence in design and manufacturing.
4. Achieving sustainable leadership in quality and creativity in prototype design and manufacturing.
5. Promoting design and manufacturing within society, culture, education, and the economy.
6. Developing the skills of professionals and designers in prototype design and manufacturing.
1. Launching economically and environmentally sustainable initiatives in designing and manufacturing prototypes, including products, research projects and archival materials.
2. Establishing collaborations with thinkers, designers, manufacturers, educators, researchers, and businesses.
3. Organising exchange programmes and hosting exhibitions and events for local and international designers.
4. Providing education and professional development opportunities in design and manufacturing.
5. Creating platforms to collectively develop creative sectors through innovative design and manufacturing practices.
6. Engaging in commercial activities and participating in local and global markets to promote centre products.
7. Offering spaces for private studios, co-working areas, and exhibition spaces.
8. Seeking technical and administrative support from specialised agencies in the emirate.
9. Concluding contracts and agreements with relevant institutions after approval from the executive council.
The Decree also states that the centre will be managed by a director appointed by the Ruler, who will oversee all administrative and financial affairs. The director's responsibilities include:
1. Approving the general policy of the centre and monitoring its implementation.
2. Supervising the centre's operations according to applicable laws and issuing administrative decisions.
3. Issuing financial and administrative regulations and internal operating systems.
4. Signing contracts, agreements, and memorandums of understanding.
5. Representing the centre in legal and governmental matters.
8. Any other responsibilities falling within the centre's objectives.
The Decree includes provisions regarding financial resources, final provisions, fee exemptions, executive decisions, enforcement, and publication.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GIS ..
Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia
Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motor ..
UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day
ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..
World Governments Summit 2025 opens with record global participation
5.2 magnitude quake hits Morocco's Ouezzane province
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre46 seconds ago
-
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GISS 202516 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day1 hour ago
-
ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 20242 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transformation2 hours ago
-
World Governments Summit 2025 opens with record global participation2 hours ago
-
At least 55 die in Guatemala after bus plunged into gorge3 hours ago
-
5.2 magnitude quake hits Morocco's Ouezzane province3 hours ago
-
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions11 hours ago
-
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister11 hours ago
-
Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment of Independent State11 hours ago
-
34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 1911 hours ago