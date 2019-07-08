UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree To Establish AASTMT

Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri decree establishing the Arab academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, AASTMT, in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Emiri Decree No.19 of 2019 stipulates the establishment of an academic institution specialised in science, technology and maritime transport in Sharjah called the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, and shall enjoy the legal personality and the full legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives.

According to the Decree, Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport is located in Khorfakkan in the Emirate of Sharjah.

A law shall be issued regulating the Academy, its objectives, competencies and all its affairs.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field. The Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette.

