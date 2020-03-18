Sharjah Ruler issues law on AASTMT branch’s organisation

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. (5) of 2020 concerning the organisation of the Arab academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, AASTMT, Sharjah branch.

According to the Law, the AASTMT Sharjah branch, is aimed to introduce educational programmes in science, technology and maritime transport, and develop them to achieve institutional excellence, support and develop the maritime transport sector in the Emirate, support scientific and research in the fields of science, technology and maritime transport, and document scientific links, exchange of expertise and technical and cultural information with local and international institutions related to the goals and functions of the Academy and its branch.

The Law also specified the specialisations of the AASTMT’s branch including but not limited to setting policies and strategies, developing educational, professional and training programmes, preparing scientific research, organising and participating in exhibitions, conferences and scientific, cultural and maritime transport activities and events, establishing partnerships and agreements with local and international institutions to support AASTMT’s branch, promoting the AASTMT’s branch locally and internationally.

The Law defines the two languages of teaching which are Arabic and English, and upon approval of the board of Trustees of the AASTMT’s Branch in Sharjah, it is permissible to add other languages according to the nature of the programmes and courses required.

According to the Law, the council represents the supreme authority in the Academy’s branch in Sharjah and is formed by a chairman and a number of no less than six members who are nominated equally by the government of Sharjah and the Academy.

The council’s membership period is set for three years, and it may be extended for a similar period or periods, starting from the council’s first meeting, and the council continues to conduct its business when its term ends until a new council is formed, and it is possible to reappoint those whose membership period has expired.

In order to achieve the objectives of the Academy’s branch in Sharjah and exercise its competencies and powers in accordance with the plans, policies, programmes and regulations approved and applied by the Academy and the requirements for academic accreditation in the UAE, the Board shall have the required powers in this regard.

The AASTMT’s branch in Sharjah shall have an executive committee formed by the President of the Academy and the membership of a number of members of the higher management of the Academy who represent the academic fields and the supporting administrative and technical sectors, in addition to the membership of two experts and specialists in the field of management of higher education institutions in the country selected by the Council.

The Executive Committee meets at least once every three months.

The Academy’s branch in Sharjah shall have a director who shall be appointed by a decision of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Academy’s Branch based on the approval of the Council and the nomination of the Executive Committee, and he is assisted by the deans of colleges and heads of administrative sectors in their various fields of competence, and their specialisations shall be determined according to the branch’s regulations in accordance with the regulations of the Academy regarding the colleges and programmes approved by the Council and approved by the chairman.

The Director of the Academy’s branch also works under the supervision of the Board of Trustees of the Academy Branch in Sharjah and the Executive Committee of the branch, and is responsible to them in the exercise of his duties and powers.

The Law stipulates that the financial resources for the Academy branch in Sharjah shall consist of the Branch’s self-generated income as a result of exercising its functions, proceeds of branch investments, donations, gifts, bequests, endowment resources, and any other resources approved by the Board of Trustees of the Academy’s Branch in Sharjah.

All fixed and movable assets and all technical and technological rights and regulations of the Academy branch in Sharjah shall belong to the Government of Sharjah, with the exception of intellectual property rights related to the content of the educational and training programmes and syllabi presented in the branch and registered with the Academy, and shall be the property of AASTMT.

Sharjah Academy branch funds are considered public funds and are exempt from all local government taxes and fees in all their forms and types except for consumer fees.

This law shall be effective from the date of its issuance, and the concerned authorities shall implement it in their respective fields, and it shall be published in the Official Gazette.