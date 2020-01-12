UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Issues Law On Emirate’s 2020 General Budget

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 04:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Emirate’s 2020 general budget

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued on Sunday law No. 1 of 2020, on the general budget of the Emirate of Sharjah for the fiscal year 2020.

The new Law stipulates that Sharjah’s 2020 general budget shall take effect from 1st January 2020 to 31st December 2020.

In its second article, the Law authorises the Chairman of Sharjah Finance Department or his representative to approve the required financial transfers between the activities of the government agencies, upon their request and after studying the justifications presented, and so that it does not negatively affect the performance indicators of the activities of the agencies that were transferred from them.

The Law empowers the government agencies to conduct financial transfers between the chapters and items of a single activity at a rate of 100%, except for the first Chapter.

According to the Law's provisions, the Sharjah Executive Council, may, in cases of necessity, undertake decisions regarding expenditures not initially included in the general budget or the transfer of funds between set allocations during the fiscal year.

The Law is effective from January 1st 2020, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Budget Sharjah January May December Sunday 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be p ..

1 minute ago

AIM 2020 organises competitions in 72 countries to ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inks loan agreement ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates new Oman Sultan

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates new Sultan o ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Haitham bin Tariq Al ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.