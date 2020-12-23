Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Authority

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a law concerning the organisation of the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA).

Law No. (7) of 2020 stipulates that the SMA shall enjoy the legal personality and the full capacity necessary to undertake all actions that ensure the achievement of its objectives.

The headquarters of SMA shall be located in Sharjah and, by a decision from the Sharjah Executive Council, it may establish branches or offices in other cities and regions of the Emirate.

According to the Law, SMA aims to achieve a set of objectives including caring for museums and upgrading them according to the best international museum practices to be a cultural, tourist and educational centre of attraction at the local, regional and international levels. Preserving the community and human heritage, supporting joint cooperation and exchange of scientific and cultural information with the competent authorities, developing and disseminating societal awareness of the importance of museums and revitalising cultural, tourist and educational activities are also among the other objectives SMA is expected to achieve.

The Law provides for the Authority to have a director general appointed by an Emiri Decree who is assisted by a sufficient number of employees and experts according to its organisational structure, and he possesses the necessary powers to manage the affairs of the Authority and take the necessary decisions to achieve its goals.

The Law further stipulates that the financial resources of SMA shall consist of governmental allocations, self-generated revenue, and any other resources approved by the Sharjah Ruler or the Sharjah Executive Council.

The SMA shall have an annual budget, and its fiscal year begins on the first of January and ends at the end of December of each year, provided that its first fiscal year begins from the date of issuance of this law.

The Sharjah Executive Council shall, upon the proposal of the SMA’s director general, issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this law.

As per the Law, SMA will be exempted from all taxes and local government fees of all forms and types, except for consumer fees.

The Decision is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities are required to implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to the new Law’s provisions shall be rescinded.