Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. (5) of 2023, regarding the organisation of the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD).

The Law stipulates that the department shall enjoy the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its competencies and shall be affiliated with the government of the Emirate.

The headquarters of the department shall be in the city of Sharjah, and it may, upon the approval of the Sharjah Executive Council, establish other in the other cities and regions of the Emirate.

According to the Law, the department will seek to provide social welfare and ensure a decent living for individuals and families; shelter, protect and support the most vulnerable groups in society and protect their rights; upgrade and organise social work in the Emirate; enhance community cohesion between individuals, families and community institutions; and enable community members to face social challenges, achieve social stability, and improve their conditions.

The Law also stipulated upgraded competencies and jurisdiction for the department.

In accordance with the Law, the department shall have a chairperson appointed by an Emiri Decree, assisted by a sufficient number of employees, experts and consultants in accordance with its approved organisational structure. They shall have the necessary powers to manage the affairs of the department and take the necessary decisions to achieve its objectives.

The Decree also included a number of legal articles related to the organisational structure, financial resources, exemptions, judicial seizures, executive decisions, internal circulars and transitional provisions.