Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Issues Law Organising SSSD

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. (5) of 2023, regarding the organisation of the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD).

The Law stipulates that the department shall enjoy the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its competencies and shall be affiliated with the government of the Emirate.

The headquarters of the department shall be in the city of Sharjah, and it may, upon the approval of the Sharjah Executive Council, establish other in the other cities and regions of the Emirate.

According to the Law, the department will seek to provide social welfare and ensure a decent living for individuals and families; shelter, protect and support the most vulnerable groups in society and protect their rights; upgrade and organise social work in the Emirate; enhance community cohesion between individuals, families and community institutions; and enable community members to face social challenges, achieve social stability, and improve their conditions.

The Law also stipulated upgraded competencies and jurisdiction for the department.

In accordance with the Law, the department shall have a chairperson appointed by an Emiri Decree, assisted by a sufficient number of employees, experts and consultants in accordance with its approved organisational structure. They shall have the necessary powers to manage the affairs of the department and take the necessary decisions to achieve its objectives.

The Decree also included a number of legal articles related to the organisational structure, financial resources, exemptions, judicial seizures, executive decisions, internal circulars and transitional provisions.

Related Topics

Sharjah May Government

Recent Stories

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

38 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

16 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

17 hours ago
Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

17 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

17 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

17 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

17 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

17 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East