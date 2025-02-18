Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Issues Pensions, End-of-service Law For Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah, has enacted a new law concerning retirement pensions and end-of-service benefits for military personnel serving in regular forces within the Emirate of Sharjah.

The law's provisions are applicable to military personnel in regular service, with the Sharjah Social Security Fund tasked with overseeing their pension system and end-of-service benefits. This management is contingent upon government funding in accordance with the law's guidelines.

According to the law, upon completing their service, a member is entitled to receive either a monthly pension that will be paid to them throughout their lifetime and subsequently passed on to their beneficiaries after their death, or a reward that can be given directly to them or their beneficiaries if it was not paid out during their lifetime, as stipulated by this law.

The law outlines certain requirements that individuals must meet in order to participate in the retirement pension and end-of-service benefits system established by its provisions.

This law shall take effect from the date of its issuance, and the relevant authorities are responsible for its implementation, each within their respective scope of authority. It shall also be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Sharjah From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law ..

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military

6 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegati ..

RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperati ..

6 minutes ago
 A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot ..

A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million ..

Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024

21 minutes ago
 Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks

Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks

2 minutes ago
 ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank ..

ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank delegation in attendance

2 minutes ago
Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek univ ..

Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperatio ..

36 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre o ..

IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence

36 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens appl ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational award ..

36 minutes ago
 Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft ..

Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services

51 minutes ago
 Zakat & Ushr Department run on Zakat collected th ..

Zakat & Ushr Department run on Zakat collected through banks during Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow m ..

UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East