Sharjah Ruler Issues Resolution Dissolving Sharjah Sports Club's Board Of Directors

Wed 15th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Administrative Resolution No. 04 of 2020 on dissolving the board of Directors of the Sharjah sports Club, SSC.

The new Resolution stipulates that the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Sports Club is to be dissolved as of the date of this Resolution.

The Resolution also stipulates that Ali Salem Al Midfa is to form and chair the new Board of Directors.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions in the respective fields. It also shall be published in the Official Gazette.

