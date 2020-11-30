Sharjah Ruler issues resolution on family-based reports and claims in the emirate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Administrative Resolution regarding family-based reports and claims in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Resolution No. (16) of 2020 stated that the Public Prosecution in the Emirate of Sharjah, before initiating file complaints or referring them to the competent court, should take the necessary measures for reconciliation between the conflicting parties, with the assistance of the competent government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah, such as, the Supreme Council for Family Affairs represented by the Family Development Centers and Child Safety Department; the Suburban and village councils; the Municipal councils; and any other entity to be identified later or the Public Prosecution decided to refer to it.

A subsequent decision shall be issued to regulate reconciliation procedures in family-based disputes, and its implications, the roles of the competent authorities in the emirate, as well as the mechanisms of work and coordination between them and the Public Prosecution.

This Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.