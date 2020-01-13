Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution organising SPEA’s teachers’ work

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Administrative Resolution No. 01 of 2020 to organise the duties and objectives of teachers and educators at the Sharjah Private education Authority, SPEA.

The new Resolution stipulates that the provisions of the regulation of teachers’ duties and responsibilities in the Sharjah Private Education Authority should be implemented.

To practice a teaching profession at the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the applicant must meet all conditions for appointment to fill the teaching positions. Teachers are appointed to the public personnel system with the appropriate educational credentials and relevant professional experience.

The Authority may coordinate with private educational institutions and conclude the necessary agreements to assign teachers to work with them according to the existing controls and procedures.

Teachers should fulfil all the mandated tasks assigned by the Authority. Teachers, who are appointed in the private educational institutions, are also subject to the policies, instructions, and procedures applied in the educational institutions.

The newly appointed teachers should complete a three-month probationary period, which can be extended for a similar period, starting from the work commencement date at a private educational institution.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.