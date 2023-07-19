Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Issues Retirement Of Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Al Naqbi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues retirement of Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Al Naqbi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) SHARJAH, 19th July, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the retirement of the Deputy Chancellor of Khorfakkan University for Community Affairs and Public Relations.


The Decree stipulated that Dr.

Abdullah Suleiman Obaid Al-Mughni Al-Naqbi, Deputy Director of Khorfakkan University for Community Affairs and Public Relations, to be referred to retirement as of that date.

