Sharjah Ruler Lauded For Preserving Rare Arab Documents, Manuscripts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab documents, manuscripts

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2020) Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director-General of the Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority, SDAA, has said that documentation and archives officials across the Arab world are thankful for the generous contributions and initiatives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This was stated by Al Mahmoud to mark Arabic Document Day, which is observed on 17th October, 2020.

"On such a day we can only thank our role model and biggest supporter, H.H. Ruler of Sharjah, for his generous contributions to the field of documentation and his support for all heritage and conservation initiatives around the Arab region," Al Mahmoud added.

The Arabic Document Day is a cultural project that highlights the importance of documents archiving Arabic history and culture, he noted.

He stressed the importance of documents in preserving history as they provide a proven record of events at the time of their occurrence. They preserve details and provide historians and those interested in facts to verify their authenticity, and are also considered the Primary source for compiling research and books on history.

