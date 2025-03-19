Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, officially launched the third phase of the "Rhetorical Interpretation" Encyclopedia and the Warsh Narration Encyclopedia, the second volume focused on individualized reading methods, on March 18, 2025.

The launch occurred during the annual graduation ceremony of the fifth batch of 329 reciters from the Sharjah Holy Quran Academy, held at the University City Hall.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah signed the first edition of the third phase of the "Rhetorical Interpretation" encyclopedia, which consists of 22 volumes and covers eight chapters of the Holy Quran. This brings the total number of volumes in the encyclopedia across all three phases to 47, with over 110,000 rhetorical titles. Additionally, His Highness signed the Warsh encyclopedia, the second edition focused on methods for individualized readings, comprising 18 volumes. The appendices also feature the Qalun and Warsh narration tree diagrams, including "A Visual Summary of the Principles of the Narration," a Mushaf illustrating the narration, and a separate Mushaf of Warsh with Eastern diacritics.

The ceremony began with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by student reciter Hazza bin Abdullah Al Balushi, who recited with the narration of Shu’bah on the authority of Asim. Dr Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Holy Quran Academy, then delivered a speech expressing his heartfelt gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his unwavering support of the Holy Quran and its people, as well as the Holy Quran academy and its scientific and research initiatives. He emphasised the Academy's global mission to enhance Sharjah's role and international standing in serving the Holy Quran, its sciences, its distinguished scholars, and in promoting and preserving Quranic heritage.

Al Tunaiji added, “Since its inception, the Holy Quran Academy has made remarkable strides and continues to excel in achieving its goals through its new 2024-2026 strategy. This strategy reflects the Academy's vision of global leadership in preserving the Holy Quran and advancing knowledge of its heritage and studies. It embodies the mission of strengthening Sharjah's role and international standing in serving the Holy Quran, its sciences, and its scholars. Additionally, the Academy utilises modern technologies to enhance scientific research, develop Quranic recitation centres, and promote and preserve Quranic heritage.”

Al Tunaiji praised His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his unwavering support of the Academy’s projects, stating, “The journey of excellence and leadership, which has seen the Sharjah Electronic Recitation Centre emerge as a global leader, reaching 172 countries worldwide, would not have been possible without the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He has created a unique scientific model that uplifts humanity. The number of Quranic licenses awarded to students who passed the Sanad test has reached 1,518, including both individual and combined readings. Additionally, 91 Quranic licensees from the Academy have begun teaching others, while a total of 135 students have received the Academy's Sanad, benefiting from the blessed efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.”

The President of the Holy Quran Academy indicated that the number of students registered in the Sharjah International Electronic Recitation Centre has reached 938, and the number of recitations has reached 1,742 by March 2025, taught by a select group of qualified reciters.

Al-Taniji discussed the Academy’s ongoing scientific studies and research, stating, “The Academy continues to advance its scientific and research initiatives in the field of the Holy Quran and its sciences. It has successfully published the third phase of the 22-volume Encyclopedia of Rhetorical Interpretation, which includes eight parts, with contributions from 40 scholars. In total, 22 Quranic parts have been completed, bringing the total number of volumes to 47.”

The President of the Holy Quran Academy highlighted that the Academy has published eight scientific works designed to provide academic resources that support the study of Quranic recitations.

These publications focus on linguistic and rhetorical aspects, aiming to assist graduate students, researchers, reciters, and scholars in their studies. Al Tunaiji concluded his speech by emphasising that the Academy has strengthened its scientific and cultural position by promoting Arab and Islamic values. It has welcomed over 8,437 visits from dignitaries, Quran specialists, and university students through regional and international delegations.

Additionally, the Academy’s scientific seminars and summer programme have attracted 3,382 participants, including 1,082 in-person attendees and 2,300 remote participants. These courses covered topics such as manuscript restoration, Tajweed, Quranic recitations and script, and vocal performance enhancement. The Academy continues to play a vital role in Sharjah's efforts to develop human capital and preserve Arab and Islamic identity.

During the event, H.H. the Sharjah Ruler also listened to a recitation by Ahmed Fawzi, a student from Indonesia who completed the Quran under the supervision of reciter Mustafa Khader. His Highness then signed the certificate granting Fawzi a Quranic license from Mustafa Khader, symbolising the Academy's mission to spread Arab and Islamic identity globally.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the sponsors and supporters of the Sharjah Holy Quran Academy by presenting them with certificates of appreciation and shields. He also took a commemorative photo with the scholars and individuals who had completed the two encyclopedias.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the fifth batch of graduates from the Academy received their Quranic licenses, with a chain of transmission traceable back to the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him).

The Encyclopedia of Rhetorical Interpretation is the first of its kind to comprehensively address the rhetoric of the Holy Quran, utilising a unique methodology. It explores the semantic distinctions between Quranic terms and draws on Primary interpretive, linguistic, and rhetorical sources.

The Encyclopedia of Methods of Separating Readings is a specialised project focused on the science of Quranic recitations, consisting of three main branches. The first includes a single-narrator method, detailed across more than 10 volumes. It features a Qur'an with concise marginal notes explaining the narration, a colour-coded Quran illustrating the rules of the narration, and a special appendix displaying the narration family trees. The encyclopedia provides a comprehensive list of all schools of recitation, allowing reciters and their students to choose from a range of options without favouring any particular school, ensuring its applicability across the entire nation.

The Academy, through its three pillars—the Sharjah Global Electronic Recitation Centre, scientific research, and Quranic museums—has launched several initiatives that provide valuable resources for researchers, graduate students, Quran recitation scholars, and others interested in the field. These efforts aim to strengthen the Academy's role in advancing Quran recitation programmes, fostering national expertise, promoting scientific research, and establishing both local and international partnerships that support the Holy Quran.

Alongside the Ruler of Sharjah, the ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Office; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Dr Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Holy Quran Academy; Ali Ahmed Bu Ghazin, Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority; Ahmed Ibrahim Al Mail, Chairman of the Social Services Department; Jamal Al Turaifi, President of Al Qasimia University; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah sports Council; Abdullah bin Yarouf Al Sabousi, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Affairs; and a number of senior officials, dignitaries, and Quran reciters.